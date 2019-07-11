UT Tyler hosts grand opening of mobile healthcare unit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A grand opening was held Thursday morning showcasing the a new mobile primary care medical clinic.
The INTUNE Mobile Healthcare Unit is a collaboration between the University of Texas at Tyler and Special Health Resources for Texas.
“We are going to leverage the technology of tele-medicine, telecommunication to help people gain access to the care they really need to have. Without having to drive long distances," said Patrick Evans with Special Health Resources.
The collaboration is to make healthcare more accessible for rural and under-served East Texans. The partnership is part of a UT Tyler federal grant project, INTUNE, funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The unit will be complete with everything you would need in a primary care office, including screening, diagnostic and assessment tools.
“We will screen patients. We will be able to write prescriptions, treat, make diagnosis, treat symptoms so the full gamut,” said Carol Rizer, associate professor of nursing at UT Tyler. “If you see this unit in your community and you need primary care or behavioral health care services,please come knock on our door.”
The project will also provide clinical training for primary care nurse practitioner students by immersing them in diverse populations.
“Texas has lost hospitals, more hospitals than any other state. This mobile unit will be a Godsend to the community,” said State Rep. Stephanie Klick (R-District 91).
Evans added the unit will provide health care for “newborns all the way up to our oldest and best population.”
