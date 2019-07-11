U.S. Army: East Texan who served with 101st Airborne killed in TN wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 24-year-old Army private first class who grew up in Lindale died in a motorcycle wreck in Clarksville, Tennessee on July 2, according to a post on the 101st Airborne Division’s Facebook page.
The soldier has been identified as Brandon Casey Nicol.
The soldier’s body is being returned home to Lindale around 4 p.m. this afternoon. Community members are being asked to stand along State Highway 69 from Interstate 20 North to the Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Home on South Street in Lindale with American flags.
Services for Nicol are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, according to his obituary. The obituary also stated that Nicol enjoyed horses, roping, and motorcycles.
According to the Facebook post, the crash occurred near Mile Marker 1 on Interstate 24, and it is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Nicol was a cannon crew member assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division. He joined the U.S. Army in 2018 and went to Fort Campbell later that year.
Nicol’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, the Facebook post stated.
Nicol will also posthumously be promoted to specialist, and he will receive the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Facebook post stated.
"The Bastogne brigade is saddened by the passing of Brandon; he will be missed," said Lt. Col. Timothy Sulzner, the commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team (Rear) of the 101st Airborne Division. "We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Brandon lived a life dedicated to serving his country and his legacy and spirit will continue to radiate throughout the 101st Airborne Division."
