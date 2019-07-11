Rise in baby boomers choosing cosmetic surgery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A growing number of baby boomers are hoping to diminish signs of aging.
GMET’s Brennon Gurley spoke to one East Texan who sought cosmetic enhancements after a life changing diagnosis.
“I just woke up one day and said yep I'm going to do it. Hesitant, scared, the unknown, but I did it and I don't regret one minute, not one minute of doing it,” explains Barbara Neff, who underwent cosmetic surgery.
Neff redefined her life recently after opting to see Dr. Laura O’Halloran, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Christus, Trinity Mother Frances, for reconstructive surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
“You just go through so much and suddenly, I just thought I really want to have this done,” says Neff. Many positive outcomes resulted from Neff’s experience with cosmetic enhancements including removal of excess skin on her stomach and arms, and lower face lift to allow her to feel more confident after major weight loss surgery.
“It just makes you feel good to know that you are just making yourself as good as you can be for the age you are,” adds Neff.
A new study by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons confirms baby boomers ages 55 and older are fighting to look younger. “Sometimes it takes surgery to re position those tissues back to where they were to recreate an appearance that’s not necessarily 30 years ago, but maybe 10 years ago, refreshed, softened,” explains Dr. O’Halloran.
Cosmetic surgeon Doctor O’Halloran noted more baby boomers are enhancing their appearance. “Not necessarily to change who they are or try to turn back too time but make them feel on the outside reflect how they feel on the inside,” says O’Halloran.
That’s why she is focused on helping her patients alter the body that have changed overtime.
“Surgical techniques the most common things we see are changes in the body after child bearing and then facial aging because that's another thing really hard to address with lifestyle changes.”
She says the growing interest in cosmetic surgery is attributed to a number of reasons.
“We have people who are in the workforce a lot longer now, they maybe on their second career, they may be looking to change jobs and they’re competing with people younger than them, and people are trying to live healthier lifestyles,” says Dr. O’Halloran.
Medical experts recommend patients considering cosmetic surgery to consult a doctor first to make sure there is not any health issues
