Patrick Mahomes’ brother delivers donated Adidas sneakers to Whitehouse ISD students

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, who is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, hasn’t forgotten his East Texas roots.
On Thursday morning, Jackson Mahomes presented Adidas US shoes to Whitehouse ISD students on behalf of his brother and Patrick’s foundation, 15 and Mahomies,
“We’re thankful for this donation and know our students will be grateful for such a wonderful gift,” stated a post on the Whitehouse ISD Facebook page. “This isn’t the first time Patrick has donated back to our kiddos, and we’re appreciative that he continues to do so.”
Mahomes created the foundation in order to help kids in under-served communities. The foundation will support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.
For more information about the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, visit www.15andtheMahomies.org.
