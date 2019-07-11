Outlaw’s Hall of Honor induction overdue

“When you mention John Outlaw there are a few words that come up,” Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Managing Editor Greg Tepper said. “People talk about character and doing things the right way. In many ways people talk about a guy who was an innovator. He thought about football in a different way. Most importantly this is a guy who as committed to the kids and a guy that understood football is a vehicle to help change lives. He was one of the best coaches we saw in this state in a long, long time.”