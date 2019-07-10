Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another classic summer afternoon ahead here in East Texas. A few clouds will be mixed in with the sunshine and temperatures will get into the middle 90s. We still have a heat advisory out for today until 7 PM, making temperatures feel like they are in the low triple digits. Tomorrow a cold front will come through bringing us an increase in rain chances. For the weekend we are keeping an eye on the potential for seeing some tropical moisture, but it does look like most of it will pass off to our east. That does not rule out the chance that we could see some thundershowers come through our area on both Saturday and Sunday but it will bring a bit of a cool off. Most of our heavy rain chances diminish at the start of next work week and we will return to the 90s.