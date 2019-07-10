WATCH LIVE: Smith County sheriff presented award for cooperation with ICE

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith will be presented an award for the county’s cooperation with ICE.
At 2:30 p.m. July 10, Smith will be presented the award by an ICE director out of Dallas.
The award will honor Smith’s cooperation with ICE. The Smith County Jail was accepted into the ICE 287-G program in 2017.
As part the program, when inmates are booked in, their fingerprints are ran through the ICE database. This allows for jail staff to immediately identify illegal immigrants. Jail staff was also deputized as ICE agents after training at the ICE Academy.
After the phase was up and running, the Smith County Jail had the ability to hold immigrant offenders from neighboring counties.
