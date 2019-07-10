Tyler police waiting on autopsy results for man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A detective with the Tyler Police Department said they are still waiting on the results from the autopsy that was performed on the body of a man that was found in the 2000 block of Roseland Boulevard on July 5.
Det. Andy Erbaugh said Wednesday that it could be up to a month before they get the autopsy results back.
The man’s body was found in the 2000 block of Roseland Boulevard near the Brookshire’s parking lot in the Bergfeld Shopping Center. Erbaugh said in a previous interview that it looked as though the man had been shot multiple times.
At the time, Tyler police said they are investigating the case as a suicide.
