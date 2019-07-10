Tyler ISD announces continuation of Head Start services

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler Independent School District announced Wednesday that the district will continue providing Head Start services for qualifying students, as well as Pre-K for eligible children in the 2019-20 school year.
In June, the district previously announced it was moving toward replacing it’s Head Start program with a full-day Pre-K program. Head Start, a federal initiative, provides children with early education opportunities. Tyler ISD has piloted four full day Pre-K classes at Andy Woods Elementary School. Tyler ISD’s curriculum and standards exceed those of Head Start’s curriculum, according to the district.
Wednesday, the Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford gave a statement about the district’s decision to keep the program:
“After dialogue with the Head Start office in Washington, it was confirmed Tyler ISD may implement its curriculum standards for all Pre-K aged students. There will be State aligned instructional equity across the District as opposed to separate systems of instruction, which was the model formerly used.
"Conversations with Dr. Deborah Bergeron, Director of Head Start, have assured Tyler ISD that the District can exercise local discretion with curriculum selection and professional development while utilizing Head Start grant funding to provide additional wraparound services. All students deserve the best educational curriculum and instruction possible, and if we can add family and student support on top, it’s a win-win for students, families and the District.”
The district plans to enhance Head Start programs by finding more opportunities through “deployment of nurses, counselors, family engagement specialists, constituent services and other community resources at its neighborhood zoned schools.”
