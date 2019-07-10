Tyler boxer looking to make it big, signs with George Foreman’s company

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler boxer is hoping to make it to the big time, one fight at a time.
18-year-old David Bravo turned pro this year and is 2 and 0. He has signed with Former Heavy Weight Champion, George Foreman’s Boxing Company.
Bravo says he is working hard, being trained by his father, in hopes that he’ll win a title someday.
“Oh, I’m working out pretty hard. Trying, trying to get that W. Bring it back home. With all the wins you know, being sweaty, tears coming out. Sometimes trying to give up tired, but sometimes you got to let yourself keep pushing,” he said.
He shared some advice for kids who want to learn to box, too.
“Keep your head up. Don’t ever give up. If someone says you can’t do it, keep pushing. Anything is possible as long as you put mind and heart up to it,” Bravo says.
Bravo has his third pro bout this Saturday in Irving.
