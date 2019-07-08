1 person shot, robbed during altercation in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas. (KSLA) - One person was shot then robbed when a confrontation over driving in a Marshall, Texas, neighborhood became physical, police say.
It happened about 1:55 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Henley Perry Drive, authorities report.
Patrol officers responding to a report of a disturbance at that location were given a description of a vehicle reportedly involved in the incident.
The officers located the vehicle a short time later and tried to stop it.
That turned into a pursuit that led to a foot chase, the Police Department reports.
A suspect was apprehended and a gun was recovered.
The identities of those involved have not yet been released.
Nor is there any immediate word on the condition of the person who was shot and robbed.
Police will release more information Monday, a spokesman said Sunday.
