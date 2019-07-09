New UIL rules will require physicals for marching band students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Football and volleyball two-a-days are about a month away. By the time the athletes hit the gridiron or court, they have to have their sports physicals done.
A new rule from Texas’ University Interscholastic League, or UIL, is requiring another group of students to that list this summer. Members of the high school marching band. The new rule goes into effect on August 1.
“You know, the possibility of a student traveling as much as a mile back and forth, left and right. You know, playing an instrument and, and going in guiding to each other all the way through, it can be a strenuous activity,” explains Don Summersgill, the band director at Shallowater High School.
Summersgill says the amount of training the students do, especially at the beginning of August, requires a certain level of physicality. "We’re moving at a fast pace. For example, the show that we’re doing, we’re marching at least three and a half minutes, and 148 beats per minute, which is pretty good clip” said Summersgill, “You know, we’re going to break a sweat, even when it’s cool.”
In the end, Summersgill says it comes down to student health and safety. “What I think UIL was trying to do-- is they’re trying to focus in on maybe finding potential problems that a student might have. I have not seen that here. I have heard about it. There have been instances across the state where students have collapsed in during marching rehearsals,” said Summersgill. “I applaud the UIL for looking to the students benefits and making sure the students are safe."
Read the full details of the new rule from UILTexas.org below:
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.