McKellar officially becomes newest member of Tyler City Council

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Newly-elected Tyler City County District 3 council member Shirley McKellar was sworn into office during a Wednesday ceremony.
McKellar won the District 3 seat following a June 29 runoff election against Pamela Phoenix. McKellar took 201 votes to Phoenix’s 173.
McKellar is a Tyler native and retired United States army officer. She previously ran for the District 1 Congressional seat four times.
“I want to see economic growth in North Tyler as I see in other parts of the city,” McKellar said in February when she announced her campaign. “When people come to Tyler, they should be able to see positive growth and economic vitality in every part of the city.”
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.