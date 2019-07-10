Longview fire official taking over White Oak volunteer department

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - The deputy fire marshal at Longview Fire Department will become the White Oak’s first full-time chief and manage its volunteer fire department.
The Whit Oak City Council named Jimmy Purcell the chief at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
According to Assistant City Manager Melba Haralson, the council previously decided to hire a full-time chief to manage the volunteer department. Purcell’s hiring comes after a series of interviews.
Purcell will begin his new job on Aug. 1.
