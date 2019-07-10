Lineup for Marshall’s Memorial City Hall Performance Center includes variety of acts

Other acts scheduled to perform during the premier season of Memorial City Hall Performance Center include: Gary P. Nunn, a nationally-known Texas Country artist, on Saturday, Nov. 9; Celtic Angels Christmas, an internationally-known Irish vocal quintet group featuring a true holiday celebration of Christmas in Ireland, on Thursday, Dec. 19; Farewell Angelina, an all-female country group featuring a stellar blend of heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars, on Friday, Jan. 24; One Night in Memphis, a tribute band to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis, on Saturday, Feb. 15; Aquila Theatre: 1984, will feature a group of performers that will bring “1984,” George Orwell’s cautionary novel to the stage, on Saturday, March 20; wrapping up the season will be The Wonder Bread Years, a fresh and funny salute to Americana, will feature a fast-paced, hilarious production that gracefully walks the line between standup and theater, on Friday, April 17.