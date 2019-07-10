Lady Rangers basketball team, players earn national recognition for academic excellence

From Kilgore College
KILGORE, TEXAS - Two Kilgore College Lady Rangers from the 2018-19 basketball team recently earned national recognition from the National Junior College Athletic Association for academic excellence.
The Lady Rangers team was also recognized as an All-Academic Team with an impressive 3.22 cumulative GPA for the 2018-19 school year.
Of the sophomores last season, all eight players graduated from KC in May and they have all signed to play next season at four-year schools.
Earning individual recognition was Patience Idoko, named as a Second-Team NJCAA Academic Student Athlete, and Emely Rosario who was named as a Third-Team NJCAA Academic Student Athlete.
Second team award-winners earned a GPA between 3.80 and 3.99 while third team recipients earned a 3.60 to 3.79 GPA.
Idoko, a 6’0 power forward from Makurdi - Benue St. Nigeria, was a sophomore last season and will play at Houston Baptist University next season.
Rosario, a sophomore guard from Bronx, New York, signed in April to play next season at Troy University.
The Lady Rangers, under first-year head coach Addie Lees, finished the 2018-19 season with a 22-9 record, advancing to the second round of the Region XIV Tournament.
Lees said that although the team had great success on the court last season, the success of her student-athletes off the court makes her just as proud.
“This team reached for the ceiling until it became the floor,” Lees said. “They have set the academic standard and a promising foundation for the future of this program. I am thankful for their commitment and contributions to our team and Kilgore College.”
The NJCAA has annually recognized the academic success of its student-athletes since 1983.