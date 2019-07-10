Henderson teen wins award for his Duck Tape tux

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - A Henderson teenager has won a national scholarship contest for his tuxedo made entirely of Duck Tape.
According to a press release, Cameron Castles won the best Tux category in the 2019 Duck Brand Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest with a tux to match his prom’s casino theme, complete with a bow tie, cufflinks and custom belt buckle.
The press release said it took 50 hours and 20 rolls of Duck Tape to create the Tux Grand Prize winning entry and earned Cameron 19,470 public votes.
Cameron will receive $10,000 in scholarship money for winning the best Tux category.
