East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible through this evening and early tonight. We are looking at an outflow boundary that will move into the northern sections of East Texas this evening and head southward through the late evening and early nighttime hours. Some gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will be possible along with lightning/thunder. As we head into the day tomorrow, scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be possible throughout the day. Friday should be fairly quiet but may get a bit windy late in the day as the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico begins to affect the southern areas of East Texas. First Alert: Tropical Update... An area of low pressure over the NE Gulf of Mexico continues to slowly strengthen and will likely become Tropical Storm Barry very late tonight or early tomorrow morning. This system is expected to increase to Hurricane Strength early on Saturday moving inland Saturday evening along the SW Louisiana coast. As far as impacts on East Texas, some heavy rainfall over the far eastern counties along with some gusty winds near Tropical Storm Strength late on Saturday and through the day on Sunday. It will move northward, over NW Louisiana on Monday as a tropical depression. Winds may gust to 35 mph or a bit more over the southern and far eastern sections of East Texas as this system moves farther north this weekend. Rainfall totals of from as little as .10″ over far western counties to nearly 2″-3″ over eastern areas. Please stay tuned for more updates as they become available.