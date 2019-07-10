East Texas baseball fan wins trip to Hall of Fame

(KLTV) - He’s a long time baseball fan and roots for the Cincinnati Reds where he used to live.
But the Queen City is a long ways from East Texas. Even further is baseball’s shrine of the great ones, Cooperstown, New York where the Hall of Famers of baseball live on.
And luckily for David Frye, he won the lottery, baseball’s lottery. A trip to the hallowed grounds of baseball royalty.
“It’s unreal,” Frye said. “I know when I got the phone call and everything it finally started to sink in. I told the gentleman who called me that I was shaking in my chair you couldn’t see me shaking in my chair and it still hasn’t worn off.”
And with good reason, Frye out of millions won a radio contest put on by 96.1 that held a contest which was nationwide and he was the winner, little ol’ him.
“What chance do I have out of a national contest? I’m one person in a sea of a hundred million people. Well little did I know this was going to be one of those times that, that’s what it is it’s a wow. I mean really think about how many people entered this contest across the nation and I won out of East Texas, Kilgore, Longview, Tyler area.”
Frye has never won anything before and soon will leave for Cooperstown on July 19th.
“The best part about it, I get to take my best friend in the whole world, my wife,” Frye said.
As a kid he met his heroes, Pete Rose and Johnny Bench, the big red machine was his team, full of Hall of Famers, save for Pete Rose.
“Don’t get me started on that,” Frye said. “I think it’s a crying shame he’s not in the hall of fame for his on-field accomplishments.”
But the memories of the biggies will make up for that.
“Jackie Robinson, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, come on what’s not to see. You know you talked about hallowed ground a minute ago wonder if I need to take my shoes off when I get in there. You know the Bible says if you walk on hallowed ground you take your shoes off, that’s what he told Moses on the burning bush. Do we need to do that at the Hall of Fame? Probably not, but it’s a lot of respect."
For a few days in Cooperstown, this avid baseball fan will be 10 years old again.
