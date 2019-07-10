East Texas Ag News: Tips on sanitizing fruit trees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - If you have some free time on your hands this summer, you may want to consider sanitizing your trees by cleaning up all infected fruit or diseased limbs.
Mayhaws are very susceptible to fungal rust problems, so removing infected fruit and branches will reduce the chances of any problems happening next year.
Peaches that are infected with rot or insect bites won’t fully grow into ripe fruit so what you’ll want to do is pick them off and don’t let them grow to harvest.
And you’ll want to make sure you take care of yourself by cleaning your hands before and after handling any of the fruit.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.