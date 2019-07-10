Crews responding to RV fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported RV fire in Smith County.
According to the Smith County Fire Marshals Office, the fire is in the 21000 block of Highway 155. According to our reporter at the scene said the location is at the Salina Bay RV Park.
Our reporter said it appears several RV’s have been destroyed by this fire.
Noonday, Flint-Gresham, Bullard, as well as the Coffee City Fire Department are responding to the scene.
A witness at the scene posted video of the fire on Facebook.
