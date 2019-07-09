Tyler steel business settles on fine in connection to fatal industrial accident

Tyler steel business settles on fine in connection to fatal industrial accident
By Jeff Awtrey | July 9, 2019 at 10:47 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 10:47 AM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler fabricated structural manufacturing business has reached a $6,497 informal settlement with OSHA in connection with an industrial accident which claimed the life of a 28-year-old man on Jan. 23.

According to a document on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration website, the federal agency fined Cannon Steel $9,282 on June 5. Cannon Steel contested the fine and reached a settlement on July 1.

The OSHA report cites one serious violation.

A safety representative for the company said that the accident happened at about 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 23. He said that an employee, later identified as Jonathan Daniel Burkett, of Tyler, was unloading a flatbed trailer loaded with steel beams. One of the beams came loose from the trailer, bounced, and struck Burkett in the head.

The OSHA case remains pending for a penalty payment.

Cannon Steel is located at 12905 Highway 64.

PREVIOUS STORY: OSHA fines Tyler business where man died in industrial accident $9,282

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.