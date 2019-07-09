Tyler steel business settles on fine in connection to fatal industrial accident

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler fabricated structural manufacturing business has reached a $6,497 informal settlement with OSHA in connection with an industrial accident which claimed the life of a 28-year-old man on Jan. 23.
According to a document on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration website, the federal agency fined Cannon Steel $9,282 on June 5. Cannon Steel contested the fine and reached a settlement on July 1.
The OSHA report cites one serious violation.
A safety representative for the company said that the accident happened at about 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 23. He said that an employee, later identified as Jonathan Daniel Burkett, of Tyler, was unloading a flatbed trailer loaded with steel beams. One of the beams came loose from the trailer, bounced, and struck Burkett in the head.
The OSHA case remains pending for a penalty payment.
Cannon Steel is located at 12905 Highway 64.
