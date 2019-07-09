Tyler Cattle Baron’s presents truck, watch raffle winners

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man is this year’s winner in the Tyler Cattle Baron’s Charitable Raffle Drawing for a new truck.
Phil Smith got the keys to his new truck Tuesday morning. The 2019 GMC Sierra SLT Crew Cab Cattle Baron’s Edition was donated by Hall Buick GMC.
smith bought six raffle tickets for the truck drawing and said he was not expecting to win.
“This year didn’t feel any different than the rest. I just stuck them in my desk drawer not really thinking about winning anything. Then the night of the gala we were sitting there and all of a sudden I had this feeling that something might actually happen, and sure enough it did and so the results are this,” Smith said.
The truck raffle sold 529 tickets for a total of $52,900 raised for the American Cancer Society.
A watch was also up for grabs. Dr. Duke McHugh won a Rolex 35MM Stainless Steel Datejust watch. Mchugh is from West Monroe, Louisiana. He bought 72 raffle tickets while undergoing rehab in Tyler for a stroke he suffered last year.
Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry donated the watch.
