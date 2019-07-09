Tuesday’s Weather: Heat advisory through the afternoon. High 95

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Hot and humid today with a heat advisory in effect through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. A very slight chance for rain for the next couple of days, but any showers will be few and far between. The heat advisory will continue into tomorrow as heat index values will continue to warm into the triple digits. A weak cold front moves in early Thursday. Not much of a cool down with this front but it will increase the chances for rain a bit for Thursday. Rain chances return this weekend as we watch a potential tropical storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico. A lot of uncertainties with this system, but it could affect East Texas through early next week.