Third victim of February apartment shooting in Henderson dies

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - A woman who was injured in a shooting in Henderson that took place in February has died.
Captain James Dukes of the Henderson Police Department confirmed that Billie Gail Pyers died. An obituary published by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home said Pyers died on July 5.
The shooting which injured Pyers took place on February 17 at the Oak Manor Apartment complex in Henderson. Justin Smith, 31, was found dead at the scene. Holly Jones, 37, was airlifted to an area hospital where she later died.
The suspect in the case, Randy Buford Winn, 62, is being held in the Rusk County Jail. Online jail records show he’s charged with murder, two counts capital murder of multiple persons, and two counts burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony. His bond is set at $2,700,000.
