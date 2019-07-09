Rusk County officials searching for missing man

HENDERSON, TEXAS (KLTV) - Rusk County officials are asking for help finding a man reported as missing.
Robert D. Smith, 73, of Laneville, was last seen Tuesday morning at Discount Tire in Henderson, acording to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
Smith was driving a white Winnebago and pulling a 16′ black car hauler with Citizen Potawatomi plates 1Q952.
Smith has a cognitive impairment, officials say, and it’s believed his disappearance may pose a threat to his health and safety.
A silver alert has been issued for Smith.
To provide information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 903-657-3581.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.