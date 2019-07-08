East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories are in effect for East Texas for Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat Index Values near 105 to 110 degrees during the heat of the day. Please use extreme caution while outdoors. Partly Cloudy, very warm and humid conditions to continue through the remainder of the day today as well as tomorrow. On Wednesday, we are looking for high temperatures to rise to 95° to 96° during the afternoon hours...so we can officially call it HOT! A few more clouds and rain chances return on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which should cool us off just a few degrees each day. Lows should remain in the middle 70s for the foreseeable future. Later this week, an area of low pressure may form over the NE Gulf of Mexico and may become a tropical depression/storm. This will be something we will have to monitor closely late this week and this weekend. It is forecast to move westward once it forms and may spread some rain into the East Texas area. At this time, we are not looking for much, but it could change between now and then, so the forecast may change if it is stronger, if it moves further south into the Gulf of Mexico, if it weakens...just too many factors in the coming days...so please stay tuned.