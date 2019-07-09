Opening statements to start in trial against Mineola man accused of killing teen

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Day one of the murder trial of a Mineola man accused of fatally shooting a teenager is set to start Tuesday morning in Wood County.
Jason Walters is charged with first-degree murder in 2014 shooting death of Chris Griffin, 18. The trial started Tuesday morning at the Wood County Justice Center.
Griffin was shot in an alley behind an E-Z Mart in Mineola. According to police reports, the shooting followed an argument that started inside the store and continued outside.
Mineola police said they found Griffin with a gunshot wound to the neck and Walters standing nearby with a gun.
Griffin’s friends insisted he was not involved in the argument inside the store. Police later said their evidence shows the victim was not involved in the argument.
The shooting happened five years ago, and the case has seen several delays.
“It has been five years, and we’re grateful to see this coming to pass. And it is our prayer that through this process, this community and even this county as a whole can see that even though something tragic has happen, something good and positive can happen,” said Pastor Demetrious Boyd of the Mineola Ministerial Alliance.
At the time of the shooting, neighbors of the accused shooter said this came as a surprise to them. They called Walters a stand up guy, told us he’s a marine and a father of two.
Walters has been out of jail on bond since 2014.
