Mulcher, skid loader stolen in Kilgore, police asking for assistance

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore police are requesting assistance from the public to find the people responsible for stealing several pieces of equipment.
According to a Facebook post, someone stole a 2017 New Holland C238 track skid loader and 2017 FAE mulcher. The items were stolen from around the area of Interstate 20 at mile marker 587, which is just west of the SH 42 overpass.
Police said the theft occurred between the night of July 2 and early morning hours of July 3.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the machinery, or information of person(s) involved please contact Detective Newbill at 903 218 6907 or by email at kay.newbill@cityofkilgore.com. If you’d prefer, you could call in your anonymous tip to Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903 236 STOP. Please refer to KPD Incident #1907-0195.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.