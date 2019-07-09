Mulcher, skid loader stolen in Kilgore, police asking for assistance

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the machinery, or information of person(s) involved please contact Detective Newbill at 903 218 6907 or by email at kay.newbill@cityofkilgore.com. If you’d prefer, you could call in your anonymous tip to Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903 236 STOP. Please refer to KPD Incident #1907-0195.