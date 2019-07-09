Longview residents invited to meeting to give input on new entryway monument

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview wants to hear from its residents regarding a proposed new entryway welcome monument.
The meeting on July 30 will discuss the development of a new entryway monument at the intersection of High Street, Mobberly Avenue, and Estes Parkway, the city says. It is being added as a part of a planned reconfiguration of the intersection approved as part of the 2018 bond package. The city says it is a key element of the Longview Comprehensive Plan, which calls for the improvement of the city’s southern entryways from Interstate 20 north toward downtown.
The public meeting will be begin at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, in the Allen Room at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center, located at 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. The public is invited to attend and provide comments and suggestions. If you have any questions, please contact 903-237-1072.
