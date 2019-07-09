Longview residents invited to meeting to give input on new entryway monument

The meeting on July 30 will discuss the development of a new entryway monument at the intersection of High Street, Mobberly Avenue, and Estes Parkway, the city says. It is being added as a part of a planned reconfiguration of the intersection approved as part of the 2018 bond package. The city says it is a key element of the Longview Comprehensive Plan, which calls for the improvement of the city’s southern entryways from Interstate 20 north toward downtown.