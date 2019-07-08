Law enforcement puts out warning against ‘Blue Bell-licking’ copycats

Law enforcement puts out warning against ‘Blue Bell-licking’ copycats
By Stefante Randall | July 8, 2019 at 6:04 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 8:07 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police are issuing a warning against potential copycats of a young woman who was caught on camera taking the lid off a Blue Bell container, licking the ice cream, and putting it back in the store freezer at a Lufkin Walmart.

Videos of copycats hit social media in the following days, including one by a Louisiana man who was charged with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity. He’s also charged with tampering with property.

J.B. Smith, who is the policy manager and a detective with the Lufkin Police Department, said thankfully they so far have not had any copycat videos locally.

RELATED: Viral ice cream-licking video occurred in Lufkin store

He shared why others should not commit this crime.

“When somebody opens a consumer product, particularly something that is going to be consumed by another human being, and they do anything to it, then they have tampered with it. In Texas, tampering with a consumer product is a felony offense from a third-degree to a first-degree felony,” Smith said.

The Lufkin Police Department spokesman said an individual who commits this crime could face 2 to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.