JP releases ID of man found dead in Lake Cypress Springs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Franklin County justice of the peace has released the name of a man found dead in Lake Cypress Springs on June 30.
Judge Robert Zinn said the man was Thomas Alan Shiels, 62, of Scroggins.
Shiels’ body was found against a retaining wall by his neighbors, according to Game Warden Thomas Brown.
Brown said the neighbors had been out boating and on their return home, found the body.
The neighbors lived two houses down from the man in a residential subdivision on the lake, Brown said.
Zinn said an autopsy has been ordered to determine a cause of death and is expected to take up to 90 days.
According to his obituary, Shiels had recently retired as a lawyer and was well-known as a community servant.
