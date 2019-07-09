Jefferson man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed in a crash in Cass County Monday.
According to DPS, at 6:17 AM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR-1110, seven miles northeast of the city of Linden in Cass County.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 1999 Ford F-150, Steven Bradley Williams, 57, of Jefferson was traveling north on CR-1110 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the west side of the roadway, entered the bar-ditch and struck a tree head on.
Williams, who was unrestrained, was pronounced at the scene by Judge Barbara McMillion and taken to Reeder Davis Funeral Home in Linden.
The crash remains under investigation.
