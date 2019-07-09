Gregg County authorities asking for help IDing man who allegedly used stolen credit cards

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of using stolen credit cards at a business in the Longview area.
“The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying the subject shown in this surveillance picture,” a recent post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page stated.
The time stamp on the image shows that it was shot at about 11:49 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2018.
“If you have any information regarding the identity of this person please contact Investigator Jennifer Nieves at (903) 237-2544 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP,” the Facebook post stated.
