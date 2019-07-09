East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories will remain in effect for ALL OF EAST TEXAS through Wednesday. Heat Index Values from 105 to 110 degrees are likely during the hottest part of the afternoon. There is a very slight chance for a few showers for the remainder of the day today. Slightly better chances for Wednesday and even a bit better for Thursday. On Thursday, a front is likely to pull up stationary over the northern sections of East Texas and this may help with a few more cooling showers and/or thundershowers then. Friday should be warm and dry. As we head into the weekend, we are going to be watching the Gulf of Mexico very carefully as a tropical low will likely form today or tonight over the NE sections of the Gulf. It should then drift toward the west into the early portions of the weekend. Latest forecasts are now placing it over south-central or southeastern sections of Louisiana...rather than over the upper Texas coast/Southwest Louisiana coastal areas. This is a dramatic change from late Monday’s forecast...and may change again. We will keep you posted on this. Rain chances in East Texas will be at least moderate for Saturday and Sunday before diminishing once again. As mentioned before, this forecast may change dramatically if this tropical system changes path or intensity. Please stay tuned!!!