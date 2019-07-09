Children’s Advocacy Center sends out call for Teddy Bears

“The first time children come to our center, it’s because someone they trust has caused them some harm,” said Skye Odem, a family advocate at the Advocacy Center. “So, before they leave they get to come out and pick a teddy bear to take with them. It gives them a sense of control back in their life getting to choose a teddy bear. Teddy bears represent innocence and goodness and we just try to do our part to restore a little bit of that before they leave.”