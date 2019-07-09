Boathouse burns in early morning hours Sunday on Lake Cherokee

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to a boathouse fire on Lake Cherokee early Sunday morning.
The VFD posted to social media, sharing pictures and describing what occurred. They said that around 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, they were dispatched to a fire in a boathouse in the SK section of Lake Cherokee. Two fire engines, two brush trucks, and six personnel responded.
The confirmed that they found a heavily-involved boathouse fire, and several watercraft were involved, as well. They said they were able to extinguish the fire with the help of the Lake Cherokee Patrol who were able to assist with their watercraft.
It took several hours to extinguish the fire, as “access was limited and extensive overhaul was needed to ensure that extinguishment was completed,” the department stated on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.