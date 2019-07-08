Tyler’s Summer Playground Program offers free food, activities for kids

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kids in Tyler have a few more weeks left to participate in the city’s Summer Playground Program.
It’s hosted by the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department. The parks participating this year are Bergfeld, P.T. Cole and Emmett Scott parks.
The program is open to kids 6 to 12 years old. It runs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It’s free and there’s no pre-registration required.
Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided daily. Activities include sports, field trips, games, projects and arts and crafts.
“We know that some parents can’t afford daycare or can’t afford to keep their kids inside because of food costs, so okay bring them to the park. They can have a meal and play and someone to watch them every day from 9 to 1:30,” said Ora Nails, recreation supervisor with the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department.
The Summer Playground Programs ends Aug. 2.
