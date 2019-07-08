Three suspects identified, arrested in Harrison County home burglary

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said three people have been identified in connection with a burglary that occurred on Strickland Springs Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, the listed property stolen from the home is in excess of $45,000.00. While at the scene investigators found a store receipt. From that receipt a store video was pulled and used to identify the first suspect.
Property from the burglary was found in Pawn shops in Marshall TX, and Shreveport LA. On July 2, more of the property was located in the vehicle of Justin Cox in Shreveport LA. Justin Cox and Kristy Hall both of Marshall were arrested and taken to the Caddo Correctional Facility on local charges.
On July 3, Brian Webb of Marshall was located as a third person of interest in the case. Property from this case was recovered from Webb on Elysian Fields Road.
Webb was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for Burglary Of a Habitation, Burglary of a Building and Class C traffic tickets.
Justin Cox and Kristy Hall have holds placed on them to be extradited back to Harrison County when they are released from Caddo Parrish Correctional Facility for Burglary of a Building and Burglary of a Habitation.
