Swalwell ends presidential bid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - California Rep. Eric Swalwell ended his presidential bid Monday.
ABC news reports he canceled a series of campaign stops following the first Democratic presidential debate of the year.
Gun control and student loan debt were key pillars of his campaign, with the candidate frequently discussing his viewpoints on the issues.
“I want thank my supporters & friends, my staff, & my family for making this journey possible. I’ll never forget the people I met & lessons I learned while traveling around our great nation. Though our campaign is ending our mission to end gun violence is just beginning,” Swalwell tweeted.
