Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying theft suspect

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft case.
According to the sheriff’s office, the person is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft that happened at Sherman’s Valero at 17125 FM 344 W.
The sheriff’s office said his vehicle appears to be a white 2019 Kia Optima.
They ask anyone that recognizes the person to contact Det. Tim McDonald at 903-590-2698 or tmcdonald@smith-county.com.
