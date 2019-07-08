Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying theft suspect

Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying theft suspect
(Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Christian Terry | July 8, 2019 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 10:46 AM

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft case.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft that happened at Sherman’s Valero at 17125 FM 344 W.

The sheriff’s office said his vehicle appears to be a white 2019 Kia Optima.

(Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)

They ask anyone that recognizes the person to contact Det. Tim McDonald at 903-590-2698 or tmcdonald@smith-county.com.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.