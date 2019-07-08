SILVER ALERT: Man with dementia missing in Tyler, police ask for public’s help

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police say they need your assistance in locating Andrew Scott Yelverton, a white male, aged 65.
Yelverton is 5’10” tall, 145 pounds, has gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gold t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Yelverton has dementia and recently moved to Tyler from Katy, Texas. He was last seen driving a gray Subaru Impreza, Texas Handicap License Plate 8LL-RX. He left from his residence on Old Omen Road around 1:30 p.m., July 8, 2019.
If you come in contact with Yelverton or his vehicle, please contact your local police immediately.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.