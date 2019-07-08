Pipe replacement project to cause lane closures on Broadway in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler said a project to replace a storm sewer pipe in downtown will cause lane closures from now until September.
According to the city, they have hired a contractor to replace a portion of a storm sewer pipe beneath South Broadway Avenue from West Erwin Street to approximately 140 feet south of West Elm Street.
They said the purpose of the project is to increase the capacity of the storm sewer system and help alleviate flooding at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and West Erwin Street.
They said construction will begin Monday, July 8 and continue through Monday, Sept. 9. Construction will take place during the day from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Because of the construction, the outside southbound lane of Broadway Avenue will be closed in this location for the entire duration of construction.
In addition, portions of the sidewalk on the southwest corner of Broadway and Erwin will be closed to pedestrian traffic. The west side of the intersection of Broadway and Elm will be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
