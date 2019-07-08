Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon will bring partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s. Keep in mind with the humidity it will feel like we are in the low triple digits. We should remain dry for the rest of the day. Overnight lows will be in the middle 70s. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be prefect summer days! We will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be in the middle 90s. Perfect days to get out to the pool. A cold front comes through early on Thursday and it will bring around rain chances for Thursday and Friday but we will not see a drop in our temperatures. Right now we are keeping an eye on a low-pressure system in the far eastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. As of now it does look like that low pressure could bring some strong showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday. We will continue to watch it closely. Now is a perfect time to download the First Alert Weather App!