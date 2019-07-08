Marshall police release more information on Henley Perry Drive shooting, robbery

Officers arrived at the scene of the shooting learned that the incident began when a black car appeared to swerve towards an employee of a moving company working at a residence on Henley Perry. The employee threw up his arms as an indication of frustration, the black car stopped, and the occupants began to exit the car. The employee attempted to stop the occupants from getting out of the vehicle and a fight broke out between the employee and one of the occupants. The driver of the vehicle then got out and pointed a gun at the employee as the employee’s father came out from behind the house to see what the disturbance was.