Man arrested after Fourth of July road rage shooting

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested for allegedly firing shots at a vehicle during a road rage incident on July 4.
According to the sheriff’s office, at 8:51 p.m. on July 4, deputies were dispatched to a call for a discharged firearm in the area of FM 14 and Kyle Road. As deputies were en route, DPS informed the sheriff’s office that they had located vehicles involved in the call at a traffic stop at Duncan Street and Loop 323.
Deputies were informed about a road rage incident that had begun at FM 14 near the Sabine River. A witness said two vehicles were passing one another when the driver of one vehicle, identified as Cadarius Strange, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the vehicle in front of him. The witness who was traveling behind Strange said they saw several muzzle flashes as Strange fired at the vehicle.
Deputies received information that the handgun allegedly used during the incident was thrown from the vehicle. The weapon was recovered just north of where the traffic stop was initiated at Duncan and Loop 323.
There were three adults and two children in the vehicle that Strange allegedly fired shots into. No one was injured in the incident.
Cadarius Edward Strange was booked into the Smith County jail on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a charge of tampering with evidence with intent to impair, and a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. His bond is $150,000.
