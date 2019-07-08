Mahomes set to discuss ESPYS on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

WHITEHOUSE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to make a guest appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
The Whitehouse, Texas native will discuss the upcoming ESPYS with host Jimmy Kimmel. Catch the appearance at 10:35 p.m. on ABC.
Mahmomes has received two nods from the awards committee. He is nominated for Best Male Athlete and Best NFL Player.
The star player had a record-breaking season with 50 touchdowns and over 5000 yards. He also won the MVP award as well as the Offensive Player of the Year award during the 2019 NFL Honors Banquet.
Another East Texan has also been nominated for an ESPY award.
Fans can vote for the favorite ESPYS nominees on their website. Watch the ceremony, hosted by Tracy Morgan, at 7 p.m. July 10 on ABC.
