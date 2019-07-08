Longview police give details, release identities in fatal wreck on Alpine Road

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department confirmed two people died in a crash Friday, June 28. According to the department, the wreck happened near the intersection of Alpine Road and Boston Street around 6 p.m. On Monday, they released the identities of those involved in the wreck.
From the Longview Police Department:
Longview PD Officers were dispatched to the 2400 Block of Alpine Rd for an Accident with Injuries. After investigating the accident and speaking with witnesses police have determined that a 2016 Ford Taurus, driven by 52 year-old Carol Marjean Dowell of Broken Bow, Okalahoma, was traveling southbound on Alpine Road. The Taurus traveled into the northbound lane and into the path of a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 42 year-old Brian Mims, of Longview. The two vehicles collided in the northbound lane. The driver of the Taurus and a passenger in the back seat of that car, identified as 36 year-old Shawn Edward Dowell of Jefferson, Texas, were both killed. The front seat passenger of the Taurus was injured and transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Tahoe was also transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
