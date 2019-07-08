Longview police give details, release identities in fatal wreck on Alpine Road

Longview PD Officers were dispatched to the 2400 Block of Alpine Rd for an Accident with Injuries. After investigating the accident and speaking with witnesses police have determined that a 2016 Ford Taurus, driven by 52 year-old Carol Marjean Dowell of Broken Bow, Okalahoma, was traveling southbound on Alpine Road. The Taurus traveled into the northbound lane and into the path of a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 42 year-old Brian Mims, of Longview. The two vehicles collided in the northbound lane. The driver of the Taurus and a passenger in the back seat of that car, identified as 36 year-old Shawn Edward Dowell of Jefferson, Texas, were both killed. The front seat passenger of the Taurus was injured and transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Tahoe was also transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.