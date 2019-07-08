Jury selection underway for Mineola man accused of shooting teen at store

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Jury selection is underway for a Mineola man accused in the 2014 shooting death of a teenager at a convenience store.

Jason Russell Walters is accused of shooting Christopher James Griffin, 19, after an incident at an E-Z Mart in Mineola.

According to Mineola police, Griffin was shot on June 15, 2014, after an argument that started inside the store spilled into the alley behind the store.

Chris Griffin, and the convenience store behind which he was fatally shot.
Police said when they arrived, they found Griffin lying in the alley with a gunshot wound to his neck. Authorities said Walters was found still standing nearby holding a gun.

An ambulance rushed Griffin from the scene to the Mineola Civic Center grounds, where he was supposed to be transported into a helicopter and then flown to a hospital. He died from the gunshot wound before they could get him there.

Griffin’s friends insisted Griffin was not the one arguing with Walters inside the convenience store. Mineola police later issued a correction saying Griffin was indeed not involved in the argument inside the store.

