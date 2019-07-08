GoBus pilot program offers expanded services in Wood County

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - GoBus has launched a new pilot program in an effort to expand services in Wood County, including the city of Mineola.
GoBus held a public meeting Monday morning at Mineola City Hall to discuss the new services and to get input from residents.
"Currently we only go out of county on Thursdays, and we would like to provide more service five days a week to Longview, Tyler. More coming into Mineola, Lindale, " said Melissa Cure, business development manager for the East Texas Council of Governments. “This is kind of in partnership with Jarvis Christian College. They came to us with a need for their students that don’t have transportation that live there on campus.”
GoBus is a rural, demand response transportation service that covers 14 East Texas counties ― or about 10,000 square miles. The service provides about 7,000 trips each month.
“It’s public transportation for everyone. You can go to the doctor. You can visit a friend. You can go get your hair cut,” Cure said.
The pilot program runs through April 2020. Cure said it will help GoBus determine what new services are needed and seek funding to sustain them in the future.
Click here for more information on GoBus.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.